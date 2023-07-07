The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Sandown and Haydock on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday

Ouzo (2.25 Sandown)

Ran a cracker to be sixth in the Royal Hunt Cup after a 117-day break having placed in a trio of handicaps in Meydan earlier this year. Usually runs well at Sandown, where his form figures are 123, and having been dropped 1lb after Royal Ascot, he is now just 2lb higher than his last winning mark. Was a one-length third in this contest last year when he was denied a clear run with a furlong to go, and granted better luck he can get his head back in front.

Alright Sunshine (3.15 Haydock)

It may be the fact that he's Keith Dalgleish's final runner as a trainer, but Alright Sunshine looks to have a cracking chance of ending his trainer's fine career with a winner. He hasn't finished out of the first three in four starts at Haydock and recorded his career-best Racing Post Rating in a 1m4f handicap at Ripon, so the drop in trip could be a help. He always needs a run after lengthy breaks so it would be no surprise if he leaves his poor run at Royal Ascot firmly behind him and off just a 1lb higher mark than for his last win, he should be there with a chance at the end.

Lord Protector (4.15 Sandown)

I don't think it was purely the drop in grade that saw Lord Protector bounce back to form in a 1m2f Class 3 handicap at this track last month. It was the first time he had been back to Sandown since winning a course-and-distance handicap by a length last June, and he might have won granted a better run through. He was much more prominent than he was for his win and was continually forced to pull wider than ideal to make his challenge by the leader. Paradias, who reopposes, had a far cleaner run through and is now 1lb worse off for that neck success. Lord Protector has shown a liking for this stiff track and I don't think going back up in class will stop him from going close.

