Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (4.02 Beverley)

Charlie McBride's filly has run credibly without getting her head in front this year, but has been working nicely on the peat moss gallop of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Speriamo16:02 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Philip McBride

The Punt nap

Alright Sunshine (3.15 Haydock)

Has never run a bad race at Haydock and is just 1lb higher than for his latest success. His run at Royal Ascot last month would have put him spot on for this and the drop in trip should suit.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Alright Sunshine15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Handicappers' nap

Kuwait City (1.30 Haydock)

Went up 6lb for winning a competitive York handicap but shaped well at Ayr last time, finishing well after being left with too much to do. Can progress again and resume winning ways.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Kuwait City13:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: John Butler

Eyecatcher

I Still Have Faith (8.12 Nottingham)

The gaps refused to open for him nine days ago when he shaped like he probably would have won otherwise.
David Toft

Silk
I Still Have Faith20:12 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: B F Brookhouse

Speed figures

Sceptic (2.25 Sandown)

Lightly raced, his timeline mirrors his progressive profile and a personal-best last time puts him in pole position on the stopwatch.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Sceptic14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Get Ahead (1.50 Sandown)

Better than ever this season, landing a Listed race at Haydock in great style before finishing second in a Group 2 in France last time. This track should suit, as will the drying ground.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Get Ahead13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Clive Cox

Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 19:11, 7 July 2023
