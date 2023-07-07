Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (4.02 Beverley)

Charlie McBride's filly has run credibly without getting her head in front this year, but has been working nicely on the peat moss gallop of late.

David Milnes

Speriamo 16:02 Beverley View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Philip McBride

The Punt nap

Alright Sunshine (3.15 Haydock)

Has never run a bad race at Haydock and is just 1lb higher than for his latest success. His run at Royal Ascot last month would have put him spot on for this and the drop in trip should suit.

Harry Wilson

Alright Sunshine 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Handicappers' nap

Kuwait City (1.30 Haydock)

Went up 6lb for winning a competitive York handicap but shaped well at Ayr last time, finishing well after being left with too much to do. Can progress again and resume winning ways.

Matt Gardner

Kuwait City 13:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: John Butler

Eyecatcher

I Still Have Faith (8.12 Nottingham)

The gaps refused to open for him nine days ago when he shaped like he probably would have won otherwise.

David Toft

I Still Have Faith 20:12 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: B F Brookhouse

Speed figures

Sceptic (2.25 Sandown)

Lightly raced, his timeline mirrors his progressive profile and a personal-best last time puts him in pole position on the stopwatch.

Dave Edwards

Sceptic 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Get Ahead (1.50 Sandown)

Better than ever this season, landing a Listed race at Haydock in great style before finishing second in a Group 2 in France last time. This track should suit, as will the drying ground.

Rob Sutton

Get Ahead 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Clive Cox

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

