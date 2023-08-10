Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Musselburgh and Thirsk on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Tafsir 3.20 Musselburgh

Might have been a shade unlucky not to complete a hat-trick eight days ago and is 2lb ahead of the handicapper

Count Otto 4.00 Brighton

Resurgent with his wins at Epsom and Windsor in his last two runs and remains well treated on old form

Sugar Baby 4.10 Thirsk

Ran as well as he ever has when third at York last time and can gain a third C&D success

Spirit In My Soul 4.40 Thirsk

The blinkers made a difference at Redcar last time and she can maintain her unbeaten record for Declan Carroll

Read these next:

'He simply loves Newmarket' - top tipster Paul Kealy with his three Friday selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Brighton and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.