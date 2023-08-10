The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Brighton and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Sankari (2.50 Musselburgh)

Trainer John Quinn appears to have a juvenile with plenty of ability in Sankari, who attempts to win for the third time since his debut at Doncaster in April. The son of Ribchester has improved with every start based on Racing Post Ratings and the form of his recent win at Hamilton has been franked, with the runner-up winning all three starts since and the fifth and sixth winning subsequently. Quinn is in red-hot form, having built up a strike-rate of 42 per cent in the past fortnight, while rider Jason Hart is 9-41 in the same period.

Bicep (3.50 Musselburgh)

Three of Bicep's four wins have come over course and distance, most recently in May, and he is a live contender in this 7f handicap. The four-year-old recorded his highest RPR in his last success here and the form from that looks good as the fifth Ahamoment won his next two starts and the sixth St Andrew's Castle has scored since. The Mehmas gelding did not take to York on his penultimate start and although he travelled well at Thirsk next time, the slow ground probably took its toll as he weakened out of contention. Given his unbeaten record here, matched with his performances last year, he can bounce back to winning ways.

Count Otto (4.00 Brighton)

This Amanda Perrett-trained eight-year-old bids to land a hat-trick after two quickfire victories in recent weeks. Count Otto's victories at Epsom and Windsor came on ground with good in the description and conditions should be similar, therefore providing him with a solid opportunity. He beat subsequent York Dash and Stewards' Cup winner Aberama Gold over this distance on the all-weather at Lingfield earlier this year and is fancied to continue his good run.

