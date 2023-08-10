Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Today's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Sankari (2.50 Musselburgh)
The John Quinn-trained juvenile was a comfortable winner at Hamilton last time and the form has been franked with the second winning three times since.
Liam Headd
Couplet (6.50 Haydock)
Lightly raced filly trained by Harry Eustace who won her sole juvenile start and shaped well behind a promising one on reappearance. Looks fairly treated making handicap debut under James Doyle.
Matt Gardner
Tafsir (3.20 Musselburgh)
Didn't get the best of runs when chasing a hat-trick at Newcastle last time. The Jim Goldie-trained filly can get back to winning ways upped in trip on this return to turf.
Steffan Edwards
Couplet (6.50 Haydock)
Course-and-distance winner on her debut last term and beaten favourite on recent reappearance, but losses can be recovered.
Dave Edwards
Fool's Gold (4.49 Newmarket)
Has been pleasing in his work for Richard Spencer for some time now and the son of Galileo Gold is expected to strike first time.
David Milnes
Count Otto (4.00 Brighton)
Impressive winner of his last two starts, has gone up only 3lb and still looks well handicapped on previous form.
Neil McCabe
