Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Today's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Sankari (2.50 Musselburgh)

The John Quinn-trained juvenile was a comfortable winner at Hamilton last time and the form has been franked with the second winning three times since.

Liam Headd

Sankari 14:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Handicappers' nap

Couplet (6.50 Haydock)

Lightly raced filly trained by Harry Eustace who won her sole juvenile start and shaped well behind a promising one on reappearance. Looks fairly treated making handicap debut under James Doyle.

Matt Gardner

Couplet 18:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Harry Eustace

Eyecatcher

Tafsir (3.20 Musselburgh)

Didn't get the best of runs when chasing a hat-trick at Newcastle last time. The Jim Goldie-trained filly can get back to winning ways upped in trip on this return to turf.

Steffan Edwards

Tafsir 15:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Couplet (6.50 Haydock)

Course-and-distance winner on her debut last term and beaten favourite on recent reappearance, but losses can be recovered.

Dave Edwards

Couplet 18:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Harry Eustace

Newmarket nap

Fool's Gold (4.49 Newmarket)

Has been pleasing in his work for Richard Spencer for some time now and the son of Galileo Gold is expected to strike first time.

David Milnes

Fool's Gold 16:49 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Count Otto (4.00 Brighton)

Impressive winner of his last two starts, has gone up only 3lb and still looks well handicapped on previous form.

Neil McCabe

Count Otto 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

'He simply loves Newmarket' - top tipster Paul Kealy with his three Friday selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Brighton and Musselburgh on Friday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.