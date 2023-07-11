Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton and Uttoxeter on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Tuesday evening

Chips And Rice 7.00 Brighton

Had an unsuitable scenario last time and remains of interest

Arbennig 7.40 Uttoxeter

Looked full of beans when making all here last time

Magic Mike 8.10 Uttoxeter

Appealing contender who is taken to complete a hat-trick

Liosa 8.30 Brighton

Has more potential than most of his rivals

