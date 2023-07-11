Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton and Uttoxeter on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Tuesday evening

Chips And Rice 7.00 Brighton
Had an unsuitable scenario last time and remains of interest

Arbennig 7.40 Uttoxeter
Looked full of beans when making all here last time

Magic Mike 8.10 Uttoxeter
Appealing contender who is taken to complete a hat-trick

Liosa 8.30 Brighton
Has more potential than most of his rivals

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 11 July 2023
