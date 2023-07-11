Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton and Uttoxeter on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Tuesday evening
Chips And Rice 7.00 Brighton
Had an unsuitable scenario last time and remains of interest
Arbennig 7.40 Uttoxeter
Looked full of beans when making all here last time
Magic Mike 8.10 Uttoxeter
Appealing contender who is taken to complete a hat-trick
Liosa 8.30 Brighton
Has more potential than most of his rivals
