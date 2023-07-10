The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Queen Regent (3.05 Wolverhampton)

She built on her promising debut by winning last time in impressive fashion at Newcastle. She did not have it all her own way but stuck to her task and won going away. She will have to overcome a penalty and is stepping up in trip, but her pedigree and previous performance level suggests this should not be much of an issue.

Mojeyrr (4.15 Wolverhampton)

For the promise he had shown in his first two runs, he looked out of sorts at Lingfield last month, running a bit keen and clearly not handling the track, but he is still relatively inexperienced so that run can be forgiven. The application of cheekpieces is interesting and, if they help him relax and Wolverhampton is more to his liking, he could get back to winning ways.

Mrembo (7.00 Brighton)

She looked back to her best when last seen, running on strongly to grab a narrow victory on the line. She has lots of pace so will appreciate the fast ground that is on offer, as previous runs on similar ground have shown. She is partnered again with jockey Olivia Tubb, who takes off a valuable 7lb, and a repeat performance could be on the cards.

