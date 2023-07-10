Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Summerghand (3.55 Pontefract)

Trainer David O'Meara has been back among the winners in recent days and this veteran can cash in on this drop in grade under the in-form Danny Tudhope.

Mark Brown

Summerghand 15:55 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Queen Regent (3.05 Wolverhampton)

Built on her promising debut by winning last time out going away. The step up in trip today should not be much of an issue and she looks set to go well again.

Laurence Morter

Queen Regent 15:05 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Tango Echo Charlie (7.10 Uttoxeter)

Should come on greatly for his first run in over a year last month and has major chance at the weights based on the time he recorded when winning over course and distance in May 2022.

Craig Thake

Tango Echo Charlie 19:10 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Handicappers' nap

Summerghand (3.55 Pontefract)

Useful sprinter at his best who has edged down the weights. Hinted at a return to form last time and will find this less competitive than the races he usually contests.

Matt Gardner

Summerghand 15:55 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Imp​erial Dream (4.15 Wolverhampton)

Showed he was not short of pace when scoring over 7f at the track last time and fancied to handle a drop back in trip. Sir Mark Prescott's hope has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Imperial Dream 16:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Aleezdancer (3.55 Pontefract)

Hasn't matched the form of his seasonal debut success in three subsequent starts. However, he is unbeaten over course and distance and will be suited by forecast conditions with blinkers on for the first time.

Jake Aldrich

Aleezdancer 15:55 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Curtis Wilson-Ruddock (7lb) Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

'The handicapper has given him a right helping hand' - our Tuesday tipster's three selections

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.