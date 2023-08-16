Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Wolverhampton and Salisbury on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .
Brandaisy 3.00 Beverley
Ahead of the assessor, having posted an improved effort 11 days ago
Pressure's On 3.50 Wolverhampton
Solid contender on nursery debut, having gone close over C&D last time
Queen Regent 4.40 Salisbury
Turf debutante whose latest AW effort was brimful of promise
Loughville 5.10 Salisbury
Made promising late gains at Sandown on her reappearance
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Leopardstown, Salisbury and Windsor on Thursday
Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.