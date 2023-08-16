Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Wolverhampton and Salisbury on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .

Brandaisy 3.00 Beverley

Ahead of the assessor, having posted an improved effort 11 days ago

Pressure's On 3.50 Wolverhampton

Solid contender on nursery debut, having gone close over C&D last time

Queen Regent 4.40 Salisbury

Turf debutante whose latest AW effort was brimful of promise

Loughville 5.10 Salisbury

Made promising late gains at Sandown on her reappearance

