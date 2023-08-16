Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Wolverhampton and Salisbury on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .

Brandaisy 3.00 Beverley
Ahead of the assessor, having posted an improved effort 11 days ago

Pressure's On 3.50 Wolverhampton
Solid contender on nursery debut, having gone close over C&D last time

Queen Regent 4.40 Salisbury
Turf debutante whose latest AW effort was brimful of promise

Loughville 5.10 Salisbury
Made promising late gains at Sandown on her reappearance

Published on 17 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 17 August 2023
