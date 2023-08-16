The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Leopardstown, Salisbury and Windsor on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

Embesto (4.10 Salisbury)

This Roger Varian-trained three-year-old is still unexposed at this level and can take the step up to Group company in his stride in the Sovereign Stakes. An impressive winner of his first two starts, including cosily in a Doncaster novice over this trip on his penultimate start, he was not disgraced behind Nostrum in a Listed race at Newmarket's July festival. He still showed signs of being green when a three-length third and the winner has since gone on to hit the frame in Group 3 company. Granted, Nostrum was disappointing on his last start, but Embesto gets a healthy 6lb allowance from his main rivals in this and can continue his upward curve.

Alfred Munnings (6.05 Leopardstown)

Regarded as a high-class prospect last year, this son of Dubawi has slowly been getting his career back on track and can strike in Group company in the Desmond Stakes. Having been a disappointing third on his first run for 378 days at the Curragh last month, he fared better at this track when runner-up in the Meld stakes here by one and three-quarter lengths. A drop back in trip to a mile should suit and the first-time cheekpieces could irk out more improvement. His trainer Aidan O'Brien has also been operating at a healthy 27 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Tiffany (8.00 Windsor)

This three-year-old looks a typical Sir Mark Prescott-trained improver who can put together a big winning sequence and remains deeply unexposed heading into this 1m2f handicap. She comes here in search of a hat-trick, having narrowly won over this course and distance before following up off a 4lb higher mark at Newcastle last time. That form hasn't really been tested, but the third has since ran well. She does run off a 9lb higher mark here but hasn't hit her ceiling yet at a track she's performed well at before.

