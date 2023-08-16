Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Embesto (4.10 Salisbury)

Roger Varian's improving three-year-old found Nostrum too strong last time, but he doesn't face a rival of his potential here.

Steffan Edwards

Embesto 16:10 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Queen Regent (4.40 Salisbury)

Well-related filly, with four of her six siblings having recorded three-figure RPRs. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, she makes her handicap debut off a potentially lenient mark, having shaped significantly better than the bare form when just failing to reel in a better placed rival at Wolverhampton last time.

Paul Curtis

Queen Regent 16:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

Tiffany (8.00 Windsor)

Typical Sir Mark Prescott improver who arrives here on a hat-trick. Form of Newcastle win is working out okay and can defy 9lb higher mark.

Matt Rennie

Tiffany 20:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket nap

Embesto (4.10 Salisbury)

Roger Varian's chestnut was unlucky to run into Nostrum last time and has since worked well on the Limekilns round gallop.

David Milnes

Embesto 16:10 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Bernadine (4.52 Wolverhampton)

Has been in sparkling form this year and a personal best last time suggests she can click for the fourth time.

Dave Edwards

Bernadine 16:52 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb) Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Kinnigoli Kid (5.00 Windsor)

Won over this course and distance on debut and should go well again today back down in class following an ambitious crack at a Listed race last time out, with his chances being boosted if the ground continues to dry out.

Jamie Griffith

Kinnigoli Kid 17:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Marco Botti

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

