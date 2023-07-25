Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Catterick and Lingfield on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Wednesday afternoon

Mutanaaseq 3.20 Catterick

Has run several good races since his C&D win in May, most recently runner-up last week

Feud 3.55 Catterick

Found improvement with his comfortable win at Haydock and a 3lb rise for that success looks fair

The Cola Kid 4.15 Bath

Placed from a tough draw over C&D a week ago and ought to be a tough nut to crack off today's 1lb lower mark

Starproof 5.10 Lingfield

Looked well ahead of the handicapper here last week and can make light of a penalty

