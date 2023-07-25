Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Sandown on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Astronomica 6.45 Leicester
Windsor winner who has since been a good second here and has a solid chance

Overnight Oats 7.10 Sandown
Came up the hill to score at Carlisle last time which suggests that he may also stay on to best effect today

Sonemos 7.50 Leicester
Has been running well this season and may get some freedom up front

Lusaka 8.40 Sandown
Something has clicked and he can defy the step up in class to complete his hat-trick

Published on 26 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 26 July 2023
