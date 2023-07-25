Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Sandown on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Astronomica 6.45 Leicester
Windsor winner who has since been a good second here and has a solid chance
Overnight Oats 7.10 Sandown
Came up the hill to score at Carlisle last time which suggests that he may also stay on to best effect today
Sonemos 7.50 Leicester
Has been running well this season and may get some freedom up front
Lusaka 8.40 Sandown
Something has clicked and he can defy the step up in class to complete his hat-trick
