Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Leicester and Sandown on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Astronomica 6.45 Leicester

Windsor winner who has since been a good second here and has a solid chance

Overnight Oats 7.10 Sandown

Came up the hill to score at Carlisle last time which suggests that he may also stay on to best effect today

Sonemos 7.50 Leicester

Has been running well this season and may get some freedom up front

Lusaka 8.40 Sandown

Something has clicked and he can defy the step up in class to complete his hat-trick

Read these next:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Catterick and Lingfield on Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.