Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Coolcalmncollected (5.45 Naas)

Ran on from a long way back for fifth over 5f on his return from a 169-day break at Navan last time. A return to 6f will be in his favour and he should go well under Colin Keane.

Marcus Buckland

Coolcalmncollected 17:45 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Ciaran Murphy

The Punt nap

Oh So Grand (2.55 Lingfield)

Has form figures of 411 and is open to further progression going up in trip. She is expected to defy a 6lb penalty on her handicap debut for the in-form Simon and Ed Crisford team.

Lee Sharp

Oh So Grand 14:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Burns (3lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Starproof (5.10 Lingfield)

Well supported before her wide-margin success over course and distance last week, clocking a good time and leaving her well-in under a penalty here. Faces similar conditions this afternoon and can follow up with Lewis Edmunds again on board.

Paul Curtis

Starproof 17:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Speed figures

Feud (3.55 Catterick)

Opened his account at Haydock earlier this month and, although reassessed, he may still be ahead of his mark.

Dave Edwards

Feud 15:55 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Liberalist (7.50 Leicester)

The Michael Bell-trained filly looks sure to be suited by the soft ground and has been in good form on the peat moss gallop of late.

David Milnes

Liberalist 19:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Justus (8.40 Sandown)

Disappointed in the Chester Plate last time, but he can return to form now down in trip and grade having had wind surgery.

Jake Aldrich

Justus 20:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Ian Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday

