Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Coolcalmncollected (5.45 Naas)
Ran on from a long way back for fifth over 5f on his return from a 169-day break at Navan last time. A return to 6f will be in his favour and he should go well under Colin Keane.
Marcus Buckland
Oh So Grand (2.55 Lingfield)
Has form figures of 411 and is open to further progression going up in trip. She is expected to defy a 6lb penalty on her handicap debut for the in-form Simon and Ed Crisford team.
Lee Sharp
Starproof (5.10 Lingfield)
Well supported before her wide-margin success over course and distance last week, clocking a good time and leaving her well-in under a penalty here. Faces similar conditions this afternoon and can follow up with Lewis Edmunds again on board.
Paul Curtis
Feud (3.55 Catterick)
Opened his account at Haydock earlier this month and, although reassessed, he may still be ahead of his mark.
Dave Edwards
Liberalist (7.50 Leicester)
The Michael Bell-trained filly looks sure to be suited by the soft ground and has been in good form on the peat moss gallop of late.
David Milnes
Justus (8.40 Sandown)
Disappointed in the Chester Plate last time, but he can return to form now down in trip and grade having had wind surgery.
Jake Aldrich
