Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Exeter on Friday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Tralee Hills 4.40 Bath
Well treated on his best form last year and he was an eyecatching fourth from off the pace at Pontefract ten days ago.
Dino Velvet 6.05 Exeter
This is not the penalty kick it might first appear for Gabriel's Getaway. The selection has something to offer off a career-low mark, so long as conditions don't ride too soft.
White Lavender 6.25 Bath
The one to beat, having won first time out as a 3yo and again in this race last spring, and having closed out 2022 with a near-miss in the Prix de L'Abbaye.
My Ambition 7.25 Bath
Beat a progressive sort when recording a 25-1 success off the back of a similar absence at Newbury last summer.
