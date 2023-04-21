Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Newbury on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

1.50 Ayr

Won in good style over 2m4f at Ffos Las last month and, with the step up in trip a likely positive on this handicap debut, he can follow up.

3.50 Newbury

One of only three who has had recent action and that was another improved performance, adding a 2m AW win to the advances he made on good to soft last autumn.

4.10 Ayr

Having bolted up at Market Rasen 12 days ago, he is well treated under a 7lb penalty and this highly progressive 7yo is taken to make it 4-5 over fences.

4.25 Newbury

Out of a sister to Taghrooda. A late foal who was progressive over 6f as 2yo and will have no problem with 7f.

