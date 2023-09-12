Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Jamil 3.40 Catterick

Four-time course-and-distance winner, the latest in July, and he's continued in good form here the next twice; solid claims.

Haarar 4.00 Leicester

Dual scorer in 2022 who signalled his turn is near this term when an excellent clear second of six at Epsom (1m4f) last month; big shout off an unchanged mark.

Onnaroll 4.40 Worcester

First worthwhile piece of form when a clear runner-up at Fontwell from 12lb out of the weights; only went down by two lengths and the winner seems a reliable yardstick for the grade, so off 2lb higher here he looks a player.

Moulin Booj 5.10 Leicester

The winner of two of his last four starts (excuses for the two defeats) and he looked nicely ahead of his mark when skipping clear at Bath last week (5f, good to firm); solid contender despite the 6lb penalty.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

