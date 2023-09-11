Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Moulin Booj (5.10 Leicester)
This George Scott-trained three-year-old won comfortably at Bath last time and should take the beating under his penalty.
Steffan Edwards
Nonsuch Lad (1.40 Leicester)
Back down to his last winning mark, while the cheekpieces worn for both wins last year return for the first time this season. The Jim Boyle-trained handicapper can take advantage of this drop in grade.
Paul Curtis
Chives (4.05 Worcester)
Nico de Boinville rides this Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old for the first time since winning at Fontwell in September 2021. The fact they are persevering with him after two disappointing runs is interesting and, if back to his best, he can return to winning ways.
David Dennett
Glajou (2.25 Worcester)
Consistent performer against the clock who looks well handicapped if he can reproduce the figure he got when winning over course and distance just over a year ago.
Craig Thake
Oh So Grand (4.35 Leicester)
Consistent sort who should be suited by the track and trip for the in-form Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Azazat (6.25 Galway)
Consistent filly who has gone very close in a couple of similar contests this summer. This race looks a decent opportunity for her with conditions likely to suit.
Neil McCabe
