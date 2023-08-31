Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Daisy Roots 4.25 Chelmsford

Off the mark at the eighth attempt in a 0-50 classified event at Ffos Las (1m, soft) last month and beaten only half a length into third of 13 in a similar race to this at Kempton (1m, Polytrack) eight days ago (already due a 1lb rise); stays this far and is one to be interested in under Oisin Murphy.

Bempton Cliffs 7.00 Stratford

Free-going front-runner with 3-7 record over fences, the latest win gained at Sedgefield (2m1f, good to soft) last autumn; good third at Aintree (2m, good) in June, after a layoff, and could be hard to catch here.

Snash 7.15 Newcastle

Well treated on last season's form and there were more encouraging signs when he was third home on the far side in the Great St Wilfrid consolation race at Ripon 12 days ago; 2-2 on AW when trained by Charlie Hills (including C&D); interesting.

Alligator Alley 8.45 Newcastle

Smart performer on his day and he was in fine form on AW over the winter, rattling off a 5f hat-trick on Tapeta; 9lb lower than for the Southwell win on New Year's Day and he's also 1lb lower than for his near miss in a deep York handicap (5.5f, good to firm) last week; lots to like.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

