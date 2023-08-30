The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chelmsford on Thursday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Velvet Crush (2.55 Chelmsford)

Cost 325,000gns as a yearling and made a pleasing debut when third at Kempton two weeks ago despite completely blowing the start. She was reluctant to load and was slowly away but stayed on well under considerate handling to take third behind a couple of promising types. She didn't go unbacked that day and if she can cut out the pre-race antics and break level she should show big improvement with the step up to a mile looking sure to suit.

Lulworth Cove (3.25 Chelmsford)

Took her turf record to 0-6 in a competitive Racing League handicap at Windsor last time but was a big eyecatcher in defeat, staying on well from the rear despite meeting plenty of traffic. The Richard Hannon-trained filly returns to the all-weather for the first time since comfortably winning at Lingfield in June, when she travelled powerfully before surging clear in the straight and being eased down for a two-length victory. Returning to 6f is sure to suit and a 2lb drop for that last effort can help her take her record on artificial surfaces to 3-3.

Oscar Doodle (4.55 Chelmsford)

Is usually seen on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, and has been running well at the latter track recently, but a rare run on Polytrack resulted in his most recent victory, which came over this course and distance. The unconsidered 18-1 outsider of nine, Oscar Doodle sat prominently throughout before finding generously off the bridle to fend off rivals on both sides and win by a neck. That was in a handicap and the four-year-old drops into a claimer here for the first time since scoring in that grade at Newcastle in January. You can rely on him running his race, which is more than you can say about most of these, and he could have scope for more improvement on this different surface.

