Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Lulworth Cove (3.25 Chelmsford)

Took her turf record to 0-6 last time but was a big eyecatcher in defeat, staying on well from the rear despite meeting plenty of traffic. The Richard Hannon-trained filly returns to the all-weather for the first time since comfortably winning at Lingfield in June, and a 2lb drop for that last effort can help her take her record on artificial surfaces to 3-3.

Harry Wilson

Lulworth Cove 15:25 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hannon

Eyecatcher

Dionysian (6.45 Newcastle)

Wasn't beaten far despite a wide trip at Kempton last time and Jack Mitchell's mount, the least exposed in the line-up, is open to further improvement on his second run following a gelding operation.

Steffan Edwards

Dionysian 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Stuart Williams

Speed figures

Alaskan Gold (3.15 Carlisle)

Clocked a decent figure when third to subsequent Group 3 runner-up at Goodwood having finished third to Prix Morny winner Vandeek on debut.

Craig Thake

Alaskan Gold 15:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Marching Band (2.55 Chelmsford)

Ran green at Kempton this month on his debut when finishing behind two subsequent winners, but he should be better for the experience and is in top hands to progress.

Jamie Griffith

Marching Band 14:55 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Newmarket nap

Moonspirit (7.45 Newcastle)

Finishing best of all when fourth at Chelmsford last time. George Boughey's filly has the services of the useful Irish claimer Danny Sheehy.

David Milnes

Moonspirit 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Handicappers' nap

Half Nutz (6.45 Newcastle)

Has been running consistently on turf in Ireland and was unlucky not to win last time. The straight 7f at Newcastle should play to his strengths and the booking of Billy Loughnane is another positive.

Jonny Pearson

Half Nutz 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

