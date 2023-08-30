Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Lulworth Cove (3.25 Chelmsford)
Took her turf record to 0-6 last time but was a big eyecatcher in defeat, staying on well from the rear despite meeting plenty of traffic. The Richard Hannon-trained filly returns to the all-weather for the first time since comfortably winning at Lingfield in June, and a 2lb drop for that last effort can help her take her record on artificial surfaces to 3-3.
Harry Wilson
Dionysian (6.45 Newcastle)
Wasn't beaten far despite a wide trip at Kempton last time and Jack Mitchell's mount, the least exposed in the line-up, is open to further improvement on his second run following a gelding operation.
Steffan Edwards
Alaskan Gold (3.15 Carlisle)
Clocked a decent figure when third to subsequent Group 3 runner-up at Goodwood having finished third to Prix Morny winner Vandeek on debut.
Craig Thake
Marching Band (2.55 Chelmsford)
Ran green at Kempton this month on his debut when finishing behind two subsequent winners, but he should be better for the experience and is in top hands to progress.
Jamie Griffith
Moonspirit (7.45 Newcastle)
Finishing best of all when fourth at Chelmsford last time. George Boughey's filly has the services of the useful Irish claimer Danny Sheehy.
David Milnes
Half Nutz (6.45 Newcastle)
Has been running consistently on turf in Ireland and was unlucky not to win last time. The straight 7f at Newcastle should play to his strengths and the booking of Billy Loughnane is another positive.
Jonny Pearson
