TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Easter Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

Only Money 2.58 Plumpton
Returns from a break under what are probably his optimum conditions

Paramaribo 3.26 Redcar
Fared better as a hurdler when this visor was enlisted lately, and he's interesting on a Flat run last April

Odin Owns You All 3.28 Wolverhampton
Looked as though he was capable of even better when winning well at Southwell last time

Cyclop 4.17 Fakenham
Has won his last three and was better than ever with his brave win at Newbury last time

Published on 10 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 10 April 2023
