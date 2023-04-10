Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back across the tracks on Easter Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Only Money 2.58 Plumpton
Returns from a break under what are probably his optimum conditions
Paramaribo 3.26 Redcar
Fared better as a hurdler when this visor was enlisted lately, and he's interesting on a Flat run last April
Odin Owns You All 3.28 Wolverhampton
Looked as though he was capable of even better when winning well at Southwell last time
Cyclop 4.17 Fakenham
Has won his last three and was better than ever with his brave win at Newbury last time
