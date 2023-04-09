Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Glance At Me (3.07 Fakenham)
Has shown improved form since dropping back in trip on her last couple of starts and still looks to be on the right side of the handicapper.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Royal Parade (5.50 Kempton)
Ran a big race off a reduced mark on his stable debut at Newcastle and had valid excuses for his subsequent Wolverhampton defeat.
Marcus Buckland
West Country nap
Stormy Flight (2.35 Chepstow)
Arrives here in great form and was a good second over course and trip earlier in the season. Can continue to improve.
James Stevens
The Punt nap
Asterion Forlonge (3.50 Fairyhouse)
Quirky but high-class on his day and made a pleasing return from a long absence when second at Thurles last month. This trip should suit better and has a prime opportunity in a winnable Grade 2.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Royale Pagaille (5.00 Fairyhouse)
Has performed with credit in some of the top chases and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Cap Francais (4.05 Kempton)
Back from an eight-month break but he has a very good record when fresh and runs from just 1lb higher mark than when winning on his seasonal return last year.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
