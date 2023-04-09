Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Glance At Me (3.07 Fakenham)

Has shown improved form since dropping back in trip on her last couple of starts and still looks to be on the right side of the handicapper.
Steve Mason

Silk
Glance At Me15:07 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: James Martin (7lb)Tnr: Andrew J Martin

Eyecatcher

Royal Parade (5.50 Kempton)

Ran a big race off a reduced mark on his stable debut at Newcastle and had valid excuses for his subsequent Wolverhampton defeat.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Royal Parade17:50 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

West Country nap

Stormy Flight (2.35 Chepstow)

Arrives here in great form and was a good second over course and trip earlier in the season. Can continue to improve.
James Stevens

Silk
Stormy Flight14:35 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Lorcan Williams (-lb)Tnr: Jeremy Scott

The Punt nap

Asterion Forlonge (3.50 Fairyhouse)

Quirky but high-class on his day and made a pleasing return from a long absence when second at Thurles last month. This trip should suit better and has a prime opportunity in a winnable Grade 2.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Asterion Forlonge15:50 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Royale Pagaille (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Has performed with credit in some of the top chases and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Royale Pagaille17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Dark horse

Cap Francais (4.05 Kempton)

Back from an eight-month break but he has a very good record when fresh and runs from just 1lb higher mark than when winning on his seasonal return last year.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Cap Francais16:05 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 9 April 2023Last updated 18:37, 9 April 2023
