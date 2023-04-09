Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(3.07 Fakenham)

Has shown improved form since dropping back in trip on her last couple of starts and still looks to be on the right side of the handicapper.

Steve Mason

Glance At Me 15:07 Fakenham

Eyecatcher

(5.50 Kempton)

Ran a big race off a reduced mark on his stable debut at Newcastle and had valid excuses for his subsequent Wolverhampton defeat.

Marcus Buckland

Royal Parade 17:50 Kempton (A.W)

West Country nap

(2.35 Chepstow)

Arrives here in great form and was a good second over course and trip earlier in the season. Can continue to improve.

James Stevens

Stormy Flight 14:35 Chepstow

The Punt nap

(3.50 Fairyhouse)

Quirky but high-class on his day and made a pleasing return from a long absence when second at Thurles last month. This trip should suit better and has a prime opportunity in a winnable Grade 2.

Matt Rennie

Asterion Forlonge 15:50 Fairyhouse

Speed figures

(5.00 Fairyhouse)

Has performed with credit in some of the top chases and can concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Royale Pagaille 17:00 Fairyhouse

Dark horse

(4.05 Kempton)

Back from an eight-month break but he has a very good record when fresh and runs from just 1lb higher mark than when winning on his seasonal return last year.

Jake Aldrich

Cap Francais 16:05 Kempton (A.W)

