The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Easter Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Easter Monday. . .

Asterion Forlonge (3.50 Fairyhouse)

The enigmatic nine-year-old is top class on his day and should take all the beating in what looks a below-par running of this Grade 2 2m4f hurdle. A top-level winner over hurdles, the grey has been frustrating over fences, despite some excellent performances, and made a pleasing comeback from a long injury absence when second at Thurles last month. He should be expected to improve greatly from that over a trip that is his optimum, while his closest rivals, including the returning Monkfish, need to prove their talents still remain.

French Dynamite (4.20 Fairyhouse)

The eight-year-old has been progressive over fences this season without winning and looks well-set for a deserved victory in this Grade 2 2m4f chase. While his only win this season came over hurdles, he has ran some admirable races in defeat, placing in the Paddy Power Gold Cup while running with great promise in some Graded events. His latest fourth in the Ryanair Chase sets the form standard and while last year's winner Easy Game has been primed for this, French Dynamite may still have more improvement left in him.

Busselton (5.00 Fairyhouse)

The six-year-old thrives in the hustle and bustle of staying handicap chases and he should go well again in the Irish Grand National. A good winner of the Kerry National in September, Busselton has only finished out of the first two in handicap chases once, when he was a creditable fifth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November. That form has been boosted - he finished a place behind subsequent Cheltenham winner and Grand National favourite Corach Rambler - and his prep run for this was fine given it came over an inadequate trip. Shane Fitzgerald's 3lb claim is also valuable and his mark still looks very workable.

