Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at Plumpton, Market Rasen and Wetherby on Tuesday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Paddy's Poem 2.25 Plumpton
Ran quite a bit better than his finishing position suggests when fifth on his recent seasonal debut and is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade.
Lilith 3.15 Market Rasen
The form of her last-time-out win is solid, with the second and fourth having won since.
Sublime Heights 3.35 Plumpton
The thriving 7yo won very comfortably by 11l here three weeks ago and now bids to complete a C&D hat-trick.
Twoshotsoftequila 4.00 Wetherby
The 6yo won in fine style at Doncaster recently on his first crack at 3m and can defy a 7lb rise.
Read these next:
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
The Punt Acca: Gary Savage's three horseracing tips on Tuesday
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.