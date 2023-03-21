Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at Plumpton, Market Rasen and Wetherby on Tuesday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.25 Plumpton

Ran quite a bit better than his finishing position suggests when fifth on his recent seasonal debut and is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade.

3.15 Market Rasen

The form of her last-time-out win is solid, with the second and fourth having won since.

3.35 Plumpton

The thriving 7yo won very comfortably by 11l here three weeks ago and now bids to complete a C&D hat-trick.

4.00 Wetherby

The 6yo won in fine style at Doncaster recently on his first crack at 3m and can defy a 7lb rise.

