The Punt Acca: Gary Savage's three horseracing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(2.50 Wetherby)

With rain about on Monday, those looking for a slicker surface may well be disappointed, but this ten-year-old will relish conditions. His form this winter is as good as ever and punters shouldn't be put off by his lack of wins at this trip, given the way he finished off his seasonal debut. Last time over 2m on fast ground he couldn't get into the race as Calgary Tiger blitzed the field, but the selection will be much better suited to today's scenario.

(3.25 Wetherby)

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old has the potential to be running at a much higher level than this soon and should be too good today. He was put away after a couple of novice runs last winter and has come back looking an improved animal, with two second places to his name this season. His most recent start looks a particularly good piece of form, as he only gave best very late on to Sheena West's decent four-year-old Mr Freedom (fifth in the Boodles at Cheltenham), while conceding 12lb, and the selection should be much to good for his opposition today.

(4.45 Plumpton)

With Flat RPRs of 75 and 82 last summer a hurdles mark of 100 shouldn't be too much of a hindrance to Jim Boyle's five-year-old on handicap debut. He's met some fairly stiff competition in his novice hurdles, including when behind the likes of Hansard and Master Chewy last time. He was a fair way behind those two, but he hurdles fine and will meet nothing in the league of those two today and it's notable that Boyle and jockey Sean Houlihan had success with Flat stalwart Beat The Heat earlier this season who won three handicap hurdles for the pair.

