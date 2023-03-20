Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Storm Dennis (4.25 Market Rasen)

Wouldn't want too much rain but stands out at this level from his current mark.
Mark Brown

Silk
Storm Dennis16:25 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Speed figures

Gallic Geordie (2.50 Wetherby)

Has sound claims based on the figure he clocked when second at Newbury on New Year's Eve and the drop back to Class 4 company should suit.
Craig Thake

Silk
Gallic Geordie14:50 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Dunne (-lb)Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

The Punt Nap

Downsman (4.45 Plumpton)

With Flat RPRs of 75 and 82 to his name last summer, a hurdles mark of 100 shouldn't be too much of a hindrance to Jim Boyle's five-year-old on his handicap hurdle debut.
Gary Savage

Silk
Downsman16:45 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Houlihan (-lb)Tnr: Jim Boyle

Handicappers' nap

Gallic Geordie (2.50 Wetherby)

Looks fairly handicapped and has been running consistently well in defeat this season. Should find the ground more to his liking than at Newbury last time.
Steve Mason

Silk
Gallic Geordie14:50 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Dunne (-lb)Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Dark horse

Paddy's Poem (2.25 Plumpton)

Ran with credit when last seen at Huntingdon two weeks ago when returning from 337 days off the track.
Kevin Riddle

Silk
Paddy's Poem14:25 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nick Gifford

West Country nap

First Lord De Cuet (4.00 Wetherby)

Consistent, but has a habit of bumping into one. This trip on soft ground looks ideal.
James Stevens

Silk
First Lord De Cuet16:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Wedge (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 20 March 2023Last updated 18:56, 20 March 2023
icon
