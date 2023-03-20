Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

(4.25 Market Rasen)

Wouldn't want too much rain but stands out at this level from his current mark.

Mark Brown

Storm Dennis 16:25 Market Rasen View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.50 Wetherby)

Has sound claims based on the figure he clocked when second at Newbury on New Year's Eve and the drop back to Class 4 company should suit.

Craig Thake

Gallic Geordie 14:50 Wetherby View Racecard

The Punt Nap

(4.45 Plumpton)

With Flat RPRs of 75 and 82 to his name last summer, a hurdles mark of 100 shouldn't be too much of a hindrance to Jim Boyle's five-year-old on his handicap hurdle debut.

Gary Savage

Downsman 16:45 Plumpton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.50 Wetherby)

Looks fairly handicapped and has been running consistently well in defeat this season. Should find the ground more to his liking than at Newbury last time.

Steve Mason

Gallic Geordie 14:50 Wetherby View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.25 Plumpton)

Ran with credit when last seen at Huntingdon two weeks ago when returning from 337 days off the track.

Kevin Riddle

Paddy's Poem 14:25 Plumpton View Racecard

West Country nap

(4.00 Wetherby)

Consistent, but has a habit of bumping into one. This trip on soft ground looks ideal.

James Stevens

First Lord De Cuet 16:00 Wetherby View Racecard

