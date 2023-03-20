Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Storm Dennis (4.25 Market Rasen)
Wouldn't want too much rain but stands out at this level from his current mark.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Gallic Geordie (2.50 Wetherby)
Has sound claims based on the figure he clocked when second at Newbury on New Year's Eve and the drop back to Class 4 company should suit.
Craig Thake
The Punt Nap
Downsman (4.45 Plumpton)
With Flat RPRs of 75 and 82 to his name last summer, a hurdles mark of 100 shouldn't be too much of a hindrance to Jim Boyle's five-year-old on his handicap hurdle debut.
Gary Savage
Handicappers' nap
Gallic Geordie (2.50 Wetherby)
Looks fairly handicapped and has been running consistently well in defeat this season. Should find the ground more to his liking than at Newbury last time.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Paddy's Poem (2.25 Plumpton)
Ran with credit when last seen at Huntingdon two weeks ago when returning from 337 days off the track.
Kevin Riddle
West Country nap
First Lord De Cuet (4.00 Wetherby)
Consistent, but has a habit of bumping into one. This trip on soft ground looks ideal.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read this next:
The Punt Acca: Gary Savage's three horseracing tips on Tuesday
'He is seriously well handicapped' - our in-form man recommends a 3pt win wager
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.