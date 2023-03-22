Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at Ffos Las, Haydock and Warwick on Wednesday afternoon

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

John Betjeman 1.30 Ffos Las
Course specialist who is taken to follow up last year's success in this race

Best Trition 3.15 Ffos Las
Has perfect conditions having won over C&D on heavy ground in January

Your Own Story 4.10 Haydock
Progressive sort who won well over 3m7f last time and should have more to offer at marathon trips

Fancy Stuff 5.10 Warwick
Respected off what looks a workable opening mark

Published on 22 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 22 March 2023
more inFree tips
