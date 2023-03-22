Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at Ffos Las, Haydock and Warwick on Wednesday afternoon
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
John Betjeman 1.30 Ffos Las
Course specialist who is taken to follow up last year's success in this race
Best Trition 3.15 Ffos Las
Has perfect conditions having won over C&D on heavy ground in January
Your Own Story 4.10 Haydock
Progressive sort who won well over 3m7f last time and should have more to offer at marathon trips
Fancy Stuff 5.10 Warwick
Respected off what looks a workable opening mark
Read these next:
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Haydock Placepot tips: Dave Randall has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.