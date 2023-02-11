Six punting pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six meetings on Saturday, with Newbury offering the headline action on Betfair Super Saturday. Uttoxeter, Naas, Lingfield, Warwick and Wolverhampton also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that could help your punting . . .

The 3m deliveringyournetzero.com Handicap Chase headlines the card at Uttoxeter on Saturday and is interesting for Nicky Henderson, who has turned to Derek O'Connor for the ride.

Two of the five previous runners for that trainer and jockey combination have won, and backing the pair blind would have yielded a level-stakes profit of £8.75.

Mister Coffey has hit the crossbar a number of times over fences (four seconds from six starts), but there appeared nothing wrong with his attitude at Chepstow last time and off the same mark he can make amends.

Patrick Mullins's last seven rides have produced form figures of 1F12221 and he is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate when riding at Naas in the last five seasons.

His only ride on the seven-race Saturday card comes aboard in the 3m1f hunters chase .

The eleven-year-old was well held on his seasonal reappearance at Thurles last month but a first-time tongue tie now goes on and he's landed the last three runnings of this race, each time under Mullins.

Charlie Deutsch is a man to follow when riding over fences at Newbury. In the past five seasons, he has had eight winners from 24 rides in chases at the track and that 33 per cent strike-rate has produced a level-stakes profit of £45.25.

The first of two Deutsch chase rides on Saturday's card comes in the Grade 2 Betfair Denman Chase , in which he partners . The son of Enrique has gained both of his wins for Venetia Williams at Newbury and remains lightly raced over staying trips.

Deutsch's second ride comes aboard in the following Grade 2 Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase . Last year's Champion Chase runner-up hasn't been at his best in three starts this season but is now back at Newbury for the first time since landing this race 12 months ago.

Five of Kevin Philippart de Foy's last nine runners have won, despite him not having a horse sent off the SP favourite during that period.

The Newmarket trainer's only Saturday runner is in Lingfield's concluding 6f handicap .

The five-year-old mare is now more than 12 months without a win but she has gone very close at Wolverhampton the last twice. Twentysharesofgrey has been raised 2lb for her latest run but that weight rise is offset by Laura Pearson's claim, so another big run looks in the offing.

Jane Williams has trained eight winners from her 24 runners at Warwick and those horses have yielded a level-stakes profit of £13.98.

Her only representative on Saturday's card is in the 2m5f handicap hurdle .

He hasn't been at his best recently but as a result has slipped 2lb below his last winning mark and was a seven-length winner on his only previous visit to Warwick. First-time blinkers look an interesting addition given that he has responded positively to a headgear change in the past.

Three of William Haggas's nine runners in Britain this year have won, including 3-1 shot Earl Of Tyrone – his only runner in the past week.

represents the trainer at Wolverhampton on Saturday in the 1m4f novice stakes . This son of Cracksman produced progressive form figures in three starts on turf last year, despite looking far from the finished article.

He has been gelded and fitted with blinkers prior to making his three-year-old debut, while apprentice Adam Farragher removes a handy 3lb.

Read more:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.