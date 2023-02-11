ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday
1.30 Warwick
Virgin Bet Warwick Castle Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Recent Cheltenham second Stolen Silver sets the standard for Adam Wedge and Sam Thomas but gives plenty of weight away to his three rivals.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Stolen Silver
Another sterling Cheltenham effort when runner-up in a strong handicap last month
1.50 Newbury
Betfair Multiples Offer Every Saturday Handicap Hurdle, 3m
Barbados Buck's and Jatiluwih appear leading players in an open event. Regarding Ruth, returning from a long layoff, is the sole course-and-distance winner.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Regarding Ruth
Won well in 2021 in March (here) and May; off since, so readiness is the big question
2.05 Warwick
Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Warwick Mares' Hurdle (Listed), 2m5f
Mares' Hurdle fancy Love Envoi bids for a third straight win this season and should be hard to beat. The lightly raced Theatre Glory and 2021 winner Molly Ollys Wishes are chief among the opposition.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Love Envoi
Eight wins (including at Cheltenham Festival) from her nine starts and has leading claims
2.25 Newbury
Betfair Denman Chase (Grade 2), 2m7½f
Hitman attempts to bounce back from being pulled up in the King George, with his trainer Paul Nicholls bidding for an 11th victory in the race. Last year's winner Eldorado Allen and Does He Know are other contenders.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Fanion D'Estruval
Goes well here; creditable third at Wetherby on Boxing Day; should be at concert pitch now
2.40 Warwick
Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m
Arkle favourite Jonbon takes on three rivals on his final start before the Cheltenham Festival. Haddex Des Obeaux, a course-and-distance winner in handicap company last month, looks the main danger.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Jonbon
Easily made all in Grade 1 novice at Sandown last time and has very strong claims once more
3.00 Newbury
Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (Grade 2), 2m½f
Champion Chase hope Greaneteen is the standout on ratings for this event. Funambule Sivola beat Hitman in this race last year but has struggled for form in three starts this season.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Funambule Sivola
2-3 at Newbury, including a win in this race last year; respected back here
3.35 Newbury
Betfair Hurdle, 2m½f
Emmet Mullins aims to land another big prize with Filey Bay, who is 2-2 since joining the yard. Novices have won in seven of the last ten years and Rubaud, Master Chewy and Deere Mark are others who warrant consideration.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Monviel
Impressive at Ascot three months ago, taking hurdles record to 3-5; strongly respected
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.50 Newbury: REGARDING RUTH
Race 2, 2.05 Warwick: LOVE ENVOI
Race 3, 2.25 Newbury: FANION D'ESTRUVAL
Race 4, 2.45 Uttoxeter: MISTER COFFEY
Race 5, 2.50 Naas: FALVIO
Race 6, 3.00 Newbury: FUNAMBULE SIVOLA
Race 7, 3.35 Newbury: MONVIEL
