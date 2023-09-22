Racing Post logo
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Aplomb (2.25 Ayr)

Jane Chapple-Hyam's runner could have won his last two starts with a clear run and is well handicapped.
Ron Wood

Silk
Aplomb14:25 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

The Punt nap

Royal Rhyme (1.50 Ayr)

Thrives when there is some give in the ground and this Champion Stakes entrant can take the step up to Listed class in his stride for Karl Burke following his impressive Glorious Goodwood win.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Royal Rhyme13:50 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Handicappers' nap

Riot (4.45 Ayr)

Third and fourth off higher marks over course and distance last year, the David O'Meara-trained topweight was successful off this mark at Doncaster five starts ago. He drops back in grade and, judged on his previous record for a change of headgear, the first-time visor looks a positive.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Riot16:45 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Sanction (4.40 Catterick)

Lightly raced, she appreciated the step up in trip when getting off the mark at Nottingham six weeks ago and can maintain her progress.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Sanction16:40 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Pure Dignity (4.35 Newmarket)

Has had a long layoff but is fit from some smart work on the Limekilns for Roger Varian.
David Milnes

Silk
Pure Dignity16:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Cuban Mistress (4.20 York)

Classy performer as a two-year-old, winning at Listed level at Newbury. Not seen for 407 days and looks interesting on handicap debut.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Cuban Mistress16:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Rod Millman

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 22 September 2023
