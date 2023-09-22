Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Aplomb (2.25 Ayr)
Jane Chapple-Hyam's runner could have won his last two starts with a clear run and is well handicapped.
Ron Wood
Royal Rhyme (1.50 Ayr)
Thrives when there is some give in the ground and this Champion Stakes entrant can take the step up to Listed class in his stride for Karl Burke following his impressive Glorious Goodwood win.
Matt Rennie
Riot (4.45 Ayr)
Third and fourth off higher marks over course and distance last year, the David O'Meara-trained topweight was successful off this mark at Doncaster five starts ago. He drops back in grade and, judged on his previous record for a change of headgear, the first-time visor looks a positive.
Paul Curtis
Sanction (4.40 Catterick)
Lightly raced, she appreciated the step up in trip when getting off the mark at Nottingham six weeks ago and can maintain her progress.
Dave Edwards
Pure Dignity (4.35 Newmarket)
Has had a long layoff but is fit from some smart work on the Limekilns for Roger Varian.
David Milnes
Cuban Mistress (4.20 York)
Classy performer as a two-year-old, winning at Listed level at Newbury. Not seen for 407 days and looks interesting on handicap debut.
Rob Sutton
