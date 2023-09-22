Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Aplomb (2.25 Ayr)

Jane Chapple-Hyam's runner could have won his last two starts with a clear run and is well handicapped.

Ron Wood

Aplomb 14:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

The Punt nap

Royal Rhyme (1.50 Ayr)

Thrives when there is some give in the ground and this Champion Stakes entrant can take the step up to Listed class in his stride for Karl Burke following his impressive Glorious Goodwood win.

Matt Rennie

Royal Rhyme 13:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Handicappers' nap

Riot (4.45 Ayr)

Third and fourth off higher marks over course and distance last year, the David O'Meara-trained topweight was successful off this mark at Doncaster five starts ago. He drops back in grade and, judged on his previous record for a change of headgear, the first-time visor looks a positive.

Paul Curtis

Riot 16:45 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Sanction (4.40 Catterick)

Lightly raced, she appreciated the step up in trip when getting off the mark at Nottingham six weeks ago and can maintain her progress.

Dave Edwards

Sanction 16:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Pure Dignity (4.35 Newmarket)

Has had a long layoff but is fit from some smart work on the Limekilns for Roger Varian.

David Milnes

Pure Dignity 16:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Cuban Mistress (4.20 York)

Classy performer as a two-year-old, winning at Listed level at Newbury. Not seen for 407 days and looks interesting on handicap debut.

Rob Sutton

Cuban Mistress 16:20 York View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Rod Millman

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

