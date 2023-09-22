Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ayr on Saturday

Pride Of America

1.50 Ayr

My Prospero is a big loss from the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes (1.50 ) at Ayr, but I fancied Pride Of America to win this race even before it was announced that My Prospero wouldn't run.

Pride Of America should be too good for the rest of them. Royal Rhyme looked smart when winning at Goodwood but he will need to improve to beat my selection, who put in an even better performance than his main rival at the same track last time when a close third in a hot 1m2f handicap off a mark of 110.

He was awarded a Racing Post Rating of 115 for that, which is 5lb better than Royal Rhyme's peak, and Pride Of America wasn't even at his best that day on RPRs as he achieved a 116 when landing the John Smith's Cup in a good time at York in July.

Both of those efforts came on ground with soft in the description and the gelded son of American Post handles testing conditions well. If he can reproduce what he has shown on either of his last two runs, he should be too good.

Pride Of America 13:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson Tnr: Amy Murphy

Read these next:

'He has the best form on offer' - Graeme Rodway with five fancies on a busy day

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's horse racing tips from Ayr and Newbury on ITV4

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.