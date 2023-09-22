The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's horse racing tips from Ayr and Newbury on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Royal Rhyme (1.50 Ayr)

This Karl Burke-trained three-year-old went into many notebooks with an impressive victory last time and can take the step up in class in his stride. The son of Lope De Vega thrives with some give in the going, with all three of his career wins coming on officially soft ground, and excelled in testing conditions when a six-and-a-half-length winner at Glorious Goodwood. A 13lb rise has propelled him into Listed company, but he holds a Champion Stakes entry and is highly-regarded by Burke, who is operating at a 30 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. The ground is likely to be in his favour again too.

Mustazeed (2.40 Newbury)

The Harry Eustace-trained five-year-old could have the ground and the track in his favour as he bids to bounce back from a disappointing run last time. He has not been seen since finishing seventh at Sandown in early July, when he was too keen and his chances were hobbled by a slow pace. Before that he thrived over this course and distance with two successes, and is only 5lb higher than for his last one. His first course-and-distance win came on soft ground so conditions could be perfect.

Summerghand (3.35 Ayr)

The popular nine-year-old comes into his own in the second half of the season and can land back-to-back victories in the Ayr Gold Cup. He has turned a corner on his last four starts, including winning a competitive York handicap for the second year in a row when dead-heating, and shaped well once again in a big handicap at the Irish Champions Festival last time. He goes off a 5lb higher mark than last year's win, but has won off higher before and jockey Danny Tudhope is in good form, operating at a 23 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

