Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Easy As That (2.25 Cheltenham)

Made late gains from off the pace on his reappearance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and this longer trip promises to draw out improvement from this Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old.

Steffan Edwards

Easy As That 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Handicappers' nap

Coastguard Station (12.15 Doncaster)

Course-and-distance winner who is back on the same mark as when chasing home the classy Haddex Des Obeaux here last year. The booking of Brian Hughes is a plus.

Steve Mason

Coastguard Station 12:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Henry Oliver

The Punt nap

Fugitif (1.50 Cheltenham)

The Richard Hobson-trained eight-year-old rarely runs a bad race at this track and has been dropped 2lb for his recent fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. The New course should suit better and he has the in-form Gavin Sheehan in the saddle.

Matt Rennie

Fugitif 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Speed figures

Bonttay (3.35 Cheltenham)

Has been a real money spinner for connections and a career best last time indicates this consistent and progressive mare can make it seven from ten under rules.

Dave Edwards

Bonttay 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

West Country nap

In Excelsis Deo (1.15 Cheltenham)

Big eyecatcher when third here at the October meeting and the switch to the New course should suit. Harry Fry remains in excellent form.

James Stevens

In Excelsis Deo 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Twoshotsoftequila (3.15 Doncaster)

Course-and-distance winner who has run well in defeat on his last two outings. Looks progressive and rates a solid each-way proposition.

Neil McCabe

Twoshotsoftequila 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

