Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Easy As That (2.25 Cheltenham)
Made late gains from off the pace on his reappearance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and this longer trip promises to draw out improvement from this Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Coastguard Station (12.15 Doncaster)
Course-and-distance winner who is back on the same mark as when chasing home the classy Haddex Des Obeaux here last year. The booking of Brian Hughes is a plus.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Fugitif (1.50 Cheltenham)
The Richard Hobson-trained eight-year-old rarely runs a bad race at this track and has been dropped 2lb for his recent fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. The New course should suit better and he has the in-form Gavin Sheehan in the saddle.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Bonttay (3.35 Cheltenham)
Has been a real money spinner for connections and a career best last time indicates this consistent and progressive mare can make it seven from ten under rules.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
In Excelsis Deo (1.15 Cheltenham)
Big eyecatcher when third here at the October meeting and the switch to the New course should suit. Harry Fry remains in excellent form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Twoshotsoftequila (3.15 Doncaster)
Course-and-distance winner who has run well in defeat on his last two outings. Looks progressive and rates a solid each-way proposition.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
