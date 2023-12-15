The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV tomorrow

Three horses to include in a treble live on ITV on Saturday. . .

In Excelsis Deo (1.15 Cheltenham)

The Harry Fry-trained five-year-old made a fine return at this track in October and is dangerously poised off of his current mark. He finished third on his seasonal comeback on the Old course over 2m, but the form of that race has been franked. The second, Triple Trade, won at the track's November meeting while the fourth, Notlongtillmay, ran a stormer to finish second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. He has only been raised 1lb in the weights for that bold return and this more galloping track should suit him better.

Fugitif (1.50 Cheltenham)

The eight-year-old has a fine record at this track with some bold efforts in defeat, and it might just fall in his favour in the December Gold Cup for a big-race success. His form at the course reads 2224, including when placing in similar contests in January and at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He shaped well for a long way before fading in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month, and the cheekpieces he wore that day for the first time have been taken off for this. He's been dropped 2lb in the weights and the return to the New course will further boost his chances.

Rare Edition (2.40 Doncaster)

The Charlie Longsdon-trained six-year-old was rated highly enough to run in Grade 1's at the end of last season, but the return to this course and distance could be the trick to get his career back on track. An easy win over track and trip last November and similarly at Kempton on Boxing Day, beating subsequent multiple Grade 2 winner Rubaud, marked him as a classy sort, but he was pulled up in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before a 40-length defeat at Aintree. However, he drops majorly in class for an easier assignment on his return and the 5lb claim of Bradley Roberts will be a big help too.

