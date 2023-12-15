Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

Cheltenham's opener (12.05) is tricky enough for Placepot punters with not too much form to go on.

An Bradan Feasa is probably the form horse on his second to Burdett Road, but I thought Eagle Prince shaped better than his fourth place and he might turn the tables.

Kourosh didn't beat anything of note at Wetherby, but jumped very well and had Dan Skelton singing his praises, so he's the second selection.

There's every chance Are U Wise To That is going to improve for a trip in the next (12.40), and we'll add Mofasa , who seems progressive enough.

In Excelsis Deo , a big eyecatcher when third to Dancing On My Own at the October meeting, should go close in the third (1.15), but I'm adding Prince Escalus , who has stepped up with every run this season and isn't badly treated on his best form.

I'll be playing it safe in the December Gold Cup (1.50) with the Paul Nicholls pair Monmiral and Il Ridoto , while in the next (2.25) Easy As That is another expected to improve for a step up in trip, and City Chief could just benefit from slightly shorter than last time, allied to a weight of just 10st 4lb compared to 12st.

In the last (3.00) I initially considered opposing Shanagh Bob as the form of his Plumpton success is nothing special, but then I reasoned a horse who shapes like and an out-and-out stayer would have found that course's tight turns and 2m4½f sharp enough.

You had to like the way he picked up after the last even allowing for the fact he wasn't beating much, and we'll likely see a much more polished effort now.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.05

4 Eagle Prince

5 Kourosh

12.40

1 Mofasa

4 Are U Wise To That

1.15

5 Prince Escalus

6 In Excelsis Deo

1.50

4 Monmiral

5 Il Ridoto

2.25

6 City Chief

8 Easy As That

3.00

9 Shanagh Bob

2x2x2x2x2x1= 32 lines

