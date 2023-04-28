Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on jumps finale day

Sandown's opener (1.05) is seriously competitive, but with Paul Nicholls having won it for two of the last three years, it's worth putting a couple of his in for Placepot purposes.

is obvious given he's the choice of Harry Cobden, but , a good second to an in-form rival last time, appeals more than Beau Balko despite being a bigger price. Main selection goes in too.

In the next (1.40), Jonbon has much more on his plate than his price suggests, so I'm going to take him on with course specialist and Champion Chase runner-up .

It will be three again in the bet365 Gold Cup (2.15), with main selections and joined by , who is consistent if not exactly a winning machine.

ought to be winning the next (2.50), but he's not banker material after a heavy fall at Cheltenham, so I'm adding , who won the Select Hurdle last year.

The fifth (3.25) is a minefield, but is going the right way, and , who goes well here and could pick off a few late on, are the suggestions.

may have been only fourth favourite on the first shows for the Select Hurdle (4.00), but he has won very easily every time he has raced at the track, and the rain on Thursday will have washed away any ground fears, so he looks a banker to me.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.05

1 Holetown Hero

3 Killaloan

13 Arqoob

1.40

1 Captain Guinness

5 Jonbon

2.15

5 Certainly Red

8 Revels Hill

10 Moroder

2.50

3 Hewick

4 McFabulous

3.25

7 Hudson De Grugy

9 Mumbo Jumbo

4.00

1 Goshen

3x2x3x2x2x1 = 72 lines

