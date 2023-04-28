Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on jumps finale day
Sandown's opener (1.05) is seriously competitive, but with Paul Nicholls having won it for two of the last three years, it's worth putting a couple of his in for Placepot purposes.
Killaloan is obvious given he's the choice of Harry Cobden, but Holetown Hero, a good second to an in-form rival last time, appeals more than Beau Balko despite being a bigger price. Main selection Arqoob goes in too.
In the next (1.40), Jonbon has much more on his plate than his price suggests, so I'm going to take him on with course specialist Greaneteen and Champion Chase runner-up Captain Guinness.
It will be three again in the bet365 Gold Cup (2.15), with main selections Certainly Red and Moroder joined by Revels Hill, who is consistent if not exactly a winning machine.
Hewick ought to be winning the next (2.50), but he's not banker material after a heavy fall at Cheltenham, so I'm adding McFabulous, who won the Select Hurdle last year.
The fifth (3.25) is a minefield, but Hudson De Grugy is going the right way, and Mumbo Jumbo, who goes well here and could pick off a few late on, are the suggestions.
Goshen may have been only fourth favourite on the first shows for the Select Hurdle (4.00), but he has won very easily every time he has raced at the track, and the rain on Thursday will have washed away any ground fears, so he looks a banker to me.
Sandown Placepot perm
1.05
1 Holetown Hero
3 Killaloan
13 Arqoob
1.40
1 Captain Guinness
5 Jonbon
2.15
5 Certainly Red
8 Revels Hill
10 Moroder
2.50
3 Hewick
4 McFabulous
3.25
7 Hudson De Grugy
9 Mumbo Jumbo
4.00
1 Goshen
3x2x3x2x2x1 = 72 lines
