Paul Kealy's play of the day at York's Ebor festival on Friday

4.10 York

The case for Rowayeh in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap is easy enough to see, but everyone has clearly seen it and she's very short for what is a competitive heat.

She might well win, but at the prices I thought Amanzoe stood out. Trainer William Haggas tends to have plenty of unexposed favourites in the handicaps at York and she was a beaten one in this very race 12 months ago, and that was the last time we saw her.

However, we can be certain he has teed her up for another crack, and we shouldn't hold that two-length defeat to State Occasion against her as the winner is now rated a stone higher.

Amanzoe went into that race on a four-timer and on her previous run she had seen off HMS President at Ascot, and he is now 12lb higher, so her form is rock-solid and there is no reason to think she can't find more as a four-year-old.

Haggas, never one to waste his entries, certainly thinks so as he has her in a Group 2 at the Curragh next month, and the early 7-1 could look massive come race time.

