The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on day three of York's Ebor festival on ITV

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Bague D'Or (1.50 York)

The consistent five-year-old is making his long-awaited return after 391 days away from the track and can run a big race on his first start for James Ferguson. The son of Belardo won two of his four appearances last year, finishing second in the other two, and produced a joint-best effort on Racing Post Ratings over 1m6f at Ascot and Goodwood last summer. He denied Berkshire Breeze by a head at Ascot and the runner-up has won his last two starts this year, while his Goodwood conqueror Trawlerman landed the Ebor in fine style on his next outing. He goes well fresh, having won his first start in 2021 and then again after an 85-day break later that year, so if he retains his ability he can go close.

Haatem (3.00 York)

Richard Hannon is enjoying another good campaign with his juveniles and Haatem can continue that form and build on his impressive Goodwood win. The son of Phoenix Of Spain has won two of his six starts this year and posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when landing the Group 2 Vintage Stakes last time. He beat a number of smart two-year-olds that day and the drop in trip will not be an issue given he finished closely behind River Tiber when fifth in the Coventry Stakes. The form from that race has worked out well with the third, Bucanero Fuerte, winning a Group 1 and Group 2 since. Hannon has won this twice in the past four years and Haatem has a live chance.

Bradsell (3.35 York)

The trainer-jockey partnership of Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle hold a record of 32-152 (21 per cent) this year and Bradsell, a Group 1 winner at Royal Ascot, has the ability to go in again. Connections have decided to stick to the minimum distance after Bradsell's career-best effort in the King's Stand at the royal meeting when beating Highfield Princess, who reopposes again, by a length. The three-year-old has acquitted himself well in his five Group-level appearances, having twice finished behind Little Big Bear and gone close in the Commonwealth Cup trial at Ascot in May. More improvement can be expected from this course winner.

Read these next:

'The layers may have missed one' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day three at York

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York's Ebor festival on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.