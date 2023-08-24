Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Dark Moon Rising (1.50 York)
Kevin Ryan's four-year-old has returned to form recently and a 4lb rise for his recent course-and-distance success still leaves him well treated on last year's best.
Steffan Edwards
Kylian (3.00 York)
Caught out by the emphasis on speed at Goodwood last time, but impressive at Sandown on his penultimate start and has potential for trainer Karl Burke, with this increase in trip looking sure to suit.
Matt Gardner
Haatem (3.00 York)
Ran a career-best to take the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last time out. The drop back in trip won't be an issue and his trainer Richard Hannon has won this race twice in the past four years.
Liam Headd
Speriamo (3.50 Newmarket)
Charlie McBride's grey is expected to be a different proposition on fast ground on the July course with William Buick booked.
David Milnes
Chelsea Green (4.10 York)
Below par at Royal Ascot but encouraging third when upped in trip in Listed company last time.
Dave Edwards
Jehangeer (3.00 York)
Form of his Ayr win over this distance has been boosted as the second and third have gone on to win since. Should go well at a likely big price as his trainer knows what it takes to win this, having won the Gimcrack four times.
Jamie Griffith
Read these next:
'The layers may have missed one' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day three at York
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York's Ebor festival on Friday
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on day three of York's Ebor festival on ITV
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.