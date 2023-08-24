Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Dark Moon Rising (1.50 York)

Kevin Ryan's four-year-old has returned to form recently and a 4lb rise for his recent course-and-distance success still leaves him well treated on last year's best.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Dark Moon Rising13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Handicappers' nap

Kylian (3.00 York)

Caught out by the emphasis on speed at Goodwood last time, but impressive at Sandown on his penultimate start and has potential for trainer Karl Burke, with this increase in trip looking sure to suit.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Kylian15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Haatem (3.00 York)

Ran a career-best to take the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last time out. The drop back in trip won't be an issue and his trainer Richard Hannon has won this race twice in the past four years.
Liam Headd

Silk
Haatem15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (3.50 Newmarket)

Charlie McBride's grey is expected to be a different proposition on fast ground on the July course with William Buick booked.
David Milnes

Silk
Speriamo15:50 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Philip McBride

Speed figures

Chelsea Green (4.10 York)

Below par at Royal Ascot but encouraging third when upped in trip in Listed company last time.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Chelsea Green16:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Jehangeer (3.00 York)

Form of his Ayr win over this distance has been boosted as the second and third have gone on to win since. Should go well at a likely big price as his trainer knows what it takes to win this, having won the Gimcrack four times.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Jehangeer15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Published on 24 August 2023Last updated 18:08, 24 August 2023
