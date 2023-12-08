Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Spirit D'Aunou
2.25 Sandown

He does have to put behind him a mildly disappointing display at Cheltenham last month, but it was surprising he'd been backed into favouritism in that four-year-olds' conditions race as he was way worse off with winner Blueking D'Oroux (who has since won a Grade 2 and is now rated 148) than he would have been in a handicap.

Spirit D'Aunou spoiled his chance by being too free early and, having been outpaced when the field quickened, he stayed on in eyecatching fashion after the last.

It smacked of a race that was needed no matter what the betting said, and this four-time winner, who took a heavy-ground handicap under 11st 12lb at this track in March, strikes me as being pretty well handicapped off 129.

Spirit D'Aunou14:25 Sandown
Jky: Niall Houlihan (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Published on 8 December 2023

Last updated 18:00, 8 December 2023

