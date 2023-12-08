The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Aintree and Sandown on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Willmount (11.35 Sandown)

Prominent owner Olly Harris spent £340,000 to secure this son of Blue Bresil after he won his Comea point-to-point and he looks an immensely exciting prospect. Willmount won both of his bumpers in good style at Doncaster for Neil Mulholland before making a successful stable and hurdling debut for Nicky Henderson at Newbury last month. Henderson won this Listed event with Constitution Hill, who is also by Blue Bresil, in 2021 and Willmount could cement his claims of potentially emulating his stablemate by landing this en route to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Golden Son (11.45 Aintree)

Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Jonbon in the Tingle Creek Chase are obvious contenders to complete a muggy Henderson accumulator but their prices are unappealing. Golden Son can boost the potential returns of a treble more should he get off the mark in Britain at the second attempt. The five-year-old won a Grade 2 over hurdles at Auteuil for Francois Nicolle and made an encouraging stable debut for Paul Nicholls when second to Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle winner Iroko. The form of that Warwick novice chase was boosted when Get A Tonic, who finished 26 lengths behind Golden Son in fourth, landed a valuable handicap at Newbury last Saturday. Main market rival Pembroke was well beaten at this track in October and Golden Son should get off the mark for Nicholls.

Bashers Reflection (3.15 Aintree)

The Ben Case-trained six-year-old continued his progression since being switched to handicaps when comfortably scoring on heavy ground at Wetherby last month. Bashers Reflection has been raised 7lb for what was his fourth win from seven handicap starts and he is entitled to have a go at this Class 2 event. Three of those wins came on testing ground over this sort of trip so the conditions should suit and he receives 16lb from early favourite Sonigino.

