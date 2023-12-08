Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers’ nap
Benson (3.15 Aintree)
Came back to his best to land the Morebattle Hurdle for the Sandy Thomson yard in March and, following a reappearance run over fences, looks well treated with William Maggs taking 7lb off on his return to hurdles.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
To Catch A Thief (3.30 Newcastle)
William Haggas's three-year-old looks to have been let in lightly off a mark of 84 on his handicap debut considering how easily he beat Quantum Cat last time, who himself was a winner on his first handicap start.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Bashers Reflection (3.15 Aintree)
Ben Case's six-year-old has won four of his seven starts in handicaps. Three of those wins came on testing ground and he has a nice weight.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Impose Toi (2.25 Sandown)
Earned excellent figures when scoring at Cheltenham last month and can make it four wins from six starts over hurdles.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
JPR One (1.50 Sandown)
Was set to bolt up at Cheltenham before unseating last month. Sets the standard on ratings and should be tough to beat.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Galactic Jack (2.40 Aintree)
Has the highest Flat rating in this field, but would have to improve on jumping errors made at Cheltenham when pulled up in a decent-looking juvenile race.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read more . . .
Paul Kealy tipped a 13-2 winner at Sandown on Friday and returns with five big-race selections
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Aintree and Sandown on Saturday
