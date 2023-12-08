Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers’ nap

Benson (3.15 Aintree)

Came back to his best to land the Morebattle Hurdle for the Sandy Thomson yard in March and, following a reappearance run over fences, looks well treated with William Maggs taking 7lb off on his return to hurdles.

Steve Mason

Benson 15:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (7lb) Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Eyecatcher

To Catch A Thief (3.30 Newcastle)

William Haggas's three-year-old looks to have been let in lightly off a mark of 84 on his handicap debut considering how easily he beat Quantum Cat last time, who himself was a winner on his first handicap start.

Steffan Edwards

To Catch A Thief 15:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Bashers Reflection (3.15 Aintree)

Ben Case's six-year-old has won four of his seven starts in handicaps. Three of those wins came on testing ground and he has a nice weight.

Charlie Huggins

Bashers Reflection 15:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

Speed figures

Impose Toi (2.25 Sandown)

Earned excellent figures when scoring at Cheltenham last month and can make it four wins from six starts over hurdles.

Dave Edwards

Impose Toi 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

JPR One (1.50 Sandown)

Was set to bolt up at Cheltenham before unseating last month. Sets the standard on ratings and should be tough to beat.

James Stevens

JPR One 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Galactic Jack (2.40 Aintree)

Has the highest Flat rating in this field, but would have to improve on jumping errors made at Cheltenham when pulled up in a decent-looking juvenile race.

Sam Hardy

Galactic Jack 14:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Anthony Charlton

