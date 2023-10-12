Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Caught U Looking

4.10 Newmarket

The one who is potentially over-priced for the bet365 Fillies' Mile is surely Caught U Looking , a very rare runner in a juvenile Group 1 for Noel Meade.

Indeed, Meade has had just two juvenile Group runners in the past 12 years, with Elysium a 12-1 winner of the 2020 Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh, and Caught U Looking taking the same race last month at 4-1.

There's no pretending it was a great race as Brilliant, a 50-1 outsider here, was only three-quarters of a length away in third and has been well beaten since, but that was Caught U Looking's first run for nearly ten weeks and she was expected to come on for it.

Her previous runaway five-length win from the now 100-rated Stromberg in July looks a pretty useful piece of form and the Irish handicapper has her rated 104, which is actually 1lb higher than the BHA rates Shuwari.

Whether or not you believe that, Caught U Looking is by Derby winner Harzand, so is guaranteed on pedigree (and run style) to benefit from this extra furlong, and I wouldn't have her at a double-figure price with Irish champion Colin Keane doing the steering.

