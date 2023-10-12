Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

He's An Angel (8.00 Newcastle)

Unexposed three-year-old for trainer Tim Easterby who ran his best race when third here last time. Sure to be suited by the return to 6f and can improve further.

Matt Gardner

He's An Angel 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Carouselle (5.27 Newcastle)

Ran her best race since entering handicaps at Wolverhampton last time, staying on for fifth having been poorly positioned from the widest stall. She hung badly in the closing stages that day, but if first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect, she should go close to a first success for Charlie Johnston.

Harry Wilson

Carouselle 17:27 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Indemnity (4.52 Newcastle)

The Roger Varian-trained colt went close on his debut at Lingfield, losing out to one with experience. He'll be sharper for that and can enhance his trainer's healthy strike-rate at this track.

Marcus Buckland

Indemnity 16:52 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Elzaal (8.30 Newcastle)

Did not get the rub of the green when second here a week ago but may gain compensation and record his sixth course-and-distance success.

Dave Edwards

Elzaal 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (4.52 Newcastle)

The son of Frankel deserves to get his head in front and has worked well on the Al Bahathri since finishing second at Kempton last time.

David Milnes

Cracksking 16:52 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Lebowski (4.33 Chepstow)

In-form Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell sends stable jockey Derek Fox to the Welsh track for his only ride of the day. A wind op in summer and the forecast rain might boost the eight-year-old's chances and he should go well.

Kevin Riddle

Lebowski 16:33 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday

