Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
He's An Angel (8.00 Newcastle)
Unexposed three-year-old for trainer Tim Easterby who ran his best race when third here last time. Sure to be suited by the return to 6f and can improve further.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Carouselle (5.27 Newcastle)
Ran her best race since entering handicaps at Wolverhampton last time, staying on for fifth having been poorly positioned from the widest stall. She hung badly in the closing stages that day, but if first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect, she should go close to a first success for Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Indemnity (4.52 Newcastle)
The Roger Varian-trained colt went close on his debut at Lingfield, losing out to one with experience. He'll be sharper for that and can enhance his trainer's healthy strike-rate at this track.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Elzaal (8.30 Newcastle)
Did not get the rub of the green when second here a week ago but may gain compensation and record his sixth course-and-distance success.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Cracksking (4.52 Newcastle)
The son of Frankel deserves to get his head in front and has worked well on the Al Bahathri since finishing second at Kempton last time.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Lebowski (4.33 Chepstow)
In-form Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell sends stable jockey Derek Fox to the Welsh track for his only ride of the day. A wind op in summer and the forecast rain might boost the eight-year-old's chances and he should go well.
Kevin Riddle
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday
Read these next:
'I wouldn't have her at a double-figure price' - Paul Kealy goes for an upset in the Fillies' Mile
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow and Newcastle on Friday
