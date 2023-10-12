The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow and Newcastle on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Aye Right (1.35 Chepstow)

Tackling his first veterans' chase could result in Aye Right record a first win since November 2021. He had Good Boy Bobby a head back in second that day, and while the runner-up hasn't progressed since, Aye Right has continued to operate at a high level, with a third in the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase and a fourth in the Rowland Meyrick. He was last seen finishing fourth behind Shishkin in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase in February, but his record after breaks of more than 150 days – form figures of 11252 – suggests this may be the best time to catch him. He's 1lb lower than his last success, and although he has to give lumps of weight to the majority of his rivals, the best of his form should be too good for these.

Lebowski (4.33 Chepstow)

Makes his first start for Lucinda Russell having joined from Michael Scudamore and has had wind surgery in the interim, which might go some way to explaining why his last three runs for his former yard were so poor. Before that, he landed a Wetherby handicap with relative ease. That came after a 266-day break, so it may just be that he's better fresh, as he has also recorded a neck second and a win from 179 and 235-day breaks. He returns from 209 days off the track this time and is just 1lb higher than his latest victory, and he's one of the least exposed ones in this 'seniors' handicap.

Carouselle (5.27 Newcastle)

I'd been waiting for Carouselle to run over a longer trip on the all-weather since she started handicapping, and it was no surprise to see her run so well in a 1m4f handicap at Wolverhampton. She was drawn widest of all in stall 11 and had to make up plenty of ground from the rear. She was forced four and five wide down the back and into the home straight, and yet she stayed on well to take fifth despite not having the ideal run through. She hung slightly in the closing stages that day, so it's comforting to see the addition of first-time cheekpieces, and if they have the desired effect, it would be disappointing were she not able to take advantage of her lowly mark of 51.

