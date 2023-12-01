Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Eldorado Allen

2.50 Newbury

Eldorado Allen showed all his usual exuberance on his return at Ascot and if anything was too keen to get on with things as he went hard enough in front from halfway.

However, although the first two swept by him turning for home, he still ran all the way to the line and, having been five lengths down on the runner-up at the last, he'd narrowed it to just one at the post.

There were a couple of final-fence casualties that may have flattered his finishing position, but it was still a fine effort from a horse who did too much too soon and jumped left all the way round – and it gave some hope that he will see out this 3m2 trip.

RP recommends

Rated 166 after beating Royale Pagaille and Clan Des Obeaux in the Denman Chase in February 2022, Eldorado Allen has run to RPRs of 160 or more on six occasions and four of those came within his first three runs of the last two seasons.

He began last term by running second to Bravemansgame and Protektorat in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chases, but with a mark now of 154 it makes sense that he is handicapping.

He does not have the claim of Freddie Gingell that aided him at Ascot last time, but he does have Brendan Powell, who has been on board for all six of those 160-plus runs, and he looks a fine value each-way shout.

Eldorado Allen 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

