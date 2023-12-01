The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Manimole (11.55 Newbury)

Nigel Twiston-Davies has been in solid form in the last fortnight, sending out seven winners from 26 runners, and the consistent Manimole can run another big race. The six-year-old mare will be making her 14th start this year and it's her most recent effort, which produced a career-high Racing Post Rating, that marks her as one to back. That impressive 15-length success came over course and distance and the form has since been franked by runner-up Telepathique. The daughter of Sulamani has finished inside the top three in 11 of her 15 starts over hurdles and she should go close again.

Twig (2.50 Newbury)

Since joining Ben Pauling's yard in autumn last year, Twig has rarely run a bad race. In his ten starts for the yard, he has only finished outside the top two once, and that came in the Grade 2 River Don at Doncaster in January. He can be excused that day as he failed to find room and tired before the finish. The eight-year-old bounced back to victory at this track on his next outing and he has improved his RPR in four subsequent appearances. The 3m2f trip will be no issue to him, given he won the bet365 Summer Cup over the same distance, and his seasonal return at Cheltenham when a solid second shows he has plenty more to offer.

Elixir De Nutz (3.25 Newbury)

He produced a career-best RPR at Exeter last time out and enjoyed a strong season last term, including when second in the Game Spirit at this track in February. He appears to have found his form over fences after recording his fourth success on his last start in the Haldon Gold Cup. The nine-year-old appears to go on any ground, so whatever the conditions throw up will not be an issue, while he seems to relish racing in small fields.

