Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Master Chewy (3.25 Newbury)
Has taken well to chasing and is still dangerously handicapped despite a hike in the weights. Conditions should suit well.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Inch House (12.30 Newbury)
Travelled strongly through the race when successful over slightly further here last time and Jonjo O'Neill's improving young chaser can shrug off a 10lb rise in the weights.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Elixir De Nutz (3.25 Newbury)
Career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Exeter last time and enjoyed a strong season last term, including when second in the Game Spirit at this track in February.
Liam Headd
Handicapper’s nap
Masaccio (1.05 Newbury)
Ran to a good level in bumpers but seemed to take a step forward when beating subsequent Ascot winner Beat The Bat on Chepstow hurdling debut and looks up to carrying a penalty.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Datsalrightgino (2.50 Newbury)
Some smart form last season, pulling clear with Stage Star at Cheltenham before beating two subsequent Listed winners with a power-packed finish at Ayr. Shapes as though this trip is worth a crack and could go well at a big price under Tom Cannon with a run under his belt and decent ground to suit.
Olly Eden
Speed figures
Real Stone (3.25 Newbury)
Had plenty up his sleeve when earning a personal best at Haydock a week ago and the handicapper may still not have his measure.
Dave Edwards
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'He is the one being underestimated in the market' - Paul Kealy's five selections for Coral Gold Cup day
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral Gold Cup day
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin
- 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral Gold Cup day
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday fancies at Sha Tin
- 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict