Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

West Country nap

Master Chewy (3.25 Newbury)

Has taken well to chasing and is still dangerously handicapped despite a hike in the weights. Conditions should suit well.

James Stevens

Master Chewy 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Eyecatcher

Inch House (12.30 Newbury)

Travelled strongly through the race when successful over slightly further here last time and Jonjo O'Neill's improving young chaser can shrug off a 10lb rise in the weights.

Steffan Edwards

Inch House 12:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

The Punt nap

Elixir De Nutz (3.25 Newbury)

Career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Exeter last time and enjoyed a strong season last term, including when second in the Game Spirit at this track in February.

Liam Headd

Elixir De Nutz 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Handicapper’s nap

Masaccio (1.05 Newbury)

Ran to a good level in bumpers but seemed to take a step forward when beating subsequent Ascot winner Beat The Bat on Chepstow hurdling debut and looks up to carrying a penalty.

Steve Mason

Masaccio 13:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Dark horse

Datsalrightgino (2.50 Newbury)

Some smart form last season, pulling clear with Stage Star at Cheltenham before beating two subsequent Listed winners with a power-packed finish at Ayr. Shapes as though this trip is worth a crack and could go well at a big price under Tom Cannon with a run under his belt and decent ground to suit.

Olly Eden

Datsalrightgino 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Speed figures

Real Stone (3.25 Newbury)

Had plenty up his sleeve when earning a personal best at Haydock a week ago and the handicapper may still not have his measure.

Dave Edwards

Real Stone 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

