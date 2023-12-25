Racing Post logo
Play of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Blow Your Wad
12.45 Kempton

It's not often a horse gets raised in the handicap for getting beaten ten lengths, but in the case of Blow Your Wad his tiny 1lb mark-up for finishing second on his chase debut was probably justified and he might just get punters off to a flyer in the opening handicap chase (12.45) at Kempton.

Other than when out of his depth in a couple of Grade 1s, Blow Your Wad had a solid first season over hurdles last term, and he reappeared with a career-best in that sphere when second in a good race at Chepstow on his return in October.

He was firmly put in his place when second of four in a novice handicap on his chase debut at Sandown last month, but he was clear second best and time has since shown he was attempting the impossible in conceding 12lb to the winner Le Patron, who was running off a mark of just 122 but is now rated 150 after winning the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase back at Sandown.

What we saw from Blow Your Wad was a sure-footed jumping technique that should enable him to have a decent career in this sphere, and he's certainly young enough to have plenty of improvement in him yet.

Blow Your Wad12:45 Kempton
Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Published on 25 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 25 December 2023

